Denham Springs splash pad remains closed amid reports of skin infection

DENHAM SPRINGS – A splash pad in Denham Springs remains closed to the public amid reports of a skin infection being contracted by children after visiting the location.

The Kidz Korner Playland in Denham Springs is closed after reports of children becoming infected with Impetigo, a bacterial infection that creates sores on the body. Mayor Gerard Landry says the park is being cleaned again on Thursday afternoon and the surfaces in the park will be bleached down.

Landry says fresh water is used from the city water system for the park.

A meeting with the Department of Health was to take place on Wednesday, however that has been rescheduled. Landry says that he is not ready to reopen the park until speaking with Department of Health officials.

There is still no official confirmation that the infection originated from Kidz Korner, however social media posts from parents are urging others to keep their children away from the park's splash pad.

The initial response from health officials was that the infection is transmitted by skin to skin contact or the sharing of towels, Landry said.