Denham Springs residents oppose new development

DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents near downtown were surprised to learn developers wanted to build a small cluster of houses in their spacious neighborhood.

Ten houses standing ten feet apart would be constructed between North and South College Streets near River Road at the site of an old school building. The value of the houses would be comparable to the existing homes in the neighborhood, according to the builder, but would sit much closer to one another.

"This is our home, it's not a little subdivision with little houses," said resident Bonnie Smith.

The Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Commission approved the smaller lots Monday night, but the city council sent the development plans back to the planning board after residents showed up in force at Tuesday's council meeting.

Developer Mickey Knighten with the River Bank Group tried to ease fears at the meeting over property values, drainage and aesthetics.

"I know the street very well, I own a house on the street," he said.

Residents refused to budge demanding fewer houses on larger lots in the development. Knighten said it wasn't possible for him to make money if he built fewer homes.