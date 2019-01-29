39°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs Police Department K-9 to get new protective vest
DENHAM SPRINGS - A K-9 officer with the Denham Springs Police Department is getting a new bullet and stab protective vest.
According to a news release, Koi's vest is being donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Koi is a Belgian Malinois who has been on duty with his partner since 2018.
The vest is sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald, and friends. Authorities say the vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC asks for publc input on renovations to zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Friends remember parents of alleged killer Dakota Theriot
-
Felicianas brace for possible winter weather
-
Domestic abuse prosecutor weighs in on Livingston Parish murders
-
Theriot kept isolated from other inmates as LA detectives arrive in VA...