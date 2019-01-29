Denham Springs Police Department K-9 to get new protective vest

DENHAM SPRINGS - A K-9 officer with the Denham Springs Police Department is getting a new bullet and stab protective vest.

According to a news release, Koi's vest is being donated by Vested Interest in K9s Inc. Koi is a Belgian Malinois who has been on duty with his partner since 2018.

The vest is sponsored by Jessica Brighenty, Julie Brighenty-Fitzgerald, and friends. Authorities say the vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of John Henry Brighenty.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.