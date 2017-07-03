Denham Springs police investigating Sunday night shooting

Photo: Google Maps

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police are investigating a shooting in Denham Springs that sent one person to the hospital Sunday night.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Central Street.

Police say the victim, who is not believed to have been the target of the shooting, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

Officials are still investigating the matter at this time and ask that anyone with information contact the Denham Springs Police Department at 665-5106.