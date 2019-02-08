Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs PD looks to increase transparency, purchase body cameras
DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs police officers may be changing the way they serve the community. The department wants to join neighboring cities, like Walker and Baton Rouge, in providing every patrol officer with a body camera.
“They're great tools, you see what’s going on,” said Detective Amber Fairburn.
Fairburn says the department has applied for a federal grant to pay for 29 cameras. They've been testing out different kinds in the past, one officer has even purchased his own personal camera, but they need the funding to purchase the technology.
“It’s to make our officers feel more confident, to show more transparency in everything that’s going on,” said Fairburn.
It could take a couple of months for the department to find out if they were approved for the grant.
