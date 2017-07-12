Denham Springs park to reopen after reports of skin infection

DENHAM SPRINGS – A Denham Springs park is set to reopen to the public after it was closed amid reports of children contracting a skin infection after visiting the location.

The Kidz Korner Playland was closed after parents began reporting that children were becoming infected with Impetigo, a bacterial infection that creates sores on the body, after visiting the park in late June. Mayor Gerard Landry says the park was being cleaned and the surfaces of the park were bleached down.

Landry says fresh water is used from the city water system for the park and nothing was found wrong with it in regards to it potentially spreading the infection. Landry said the infection was spread through skin-to-skin contact.

Landry told WBRZ earlier this month that he did not want to reopen the park until speaking with Department of Health officials.