85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs officers searching for man after several drugs, guns seized

1 hour 16 minutes 21 seconds ago July 17, 2017 Jul 17, 2017 Monday, July 17 2017 July 17, 2017 1:09 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs Police Department arrested one man and currently searching for another after several drugs and guns were seized during a search. 

On July 13, Denham Springs Police Department officers with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 208 E. Street in Denham Springs. 

Officers seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, a rifle and a pistol as a result of the search warrant. 

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Gregory Gabriel on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangers substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Detectives are still attempting to locate 41-year-old Lorenzo Kinchen who is wanted for drug possession and distribution charges, along with charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kinchen is urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days