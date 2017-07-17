Denham Springs officers searching for man after several drugs, guns seized

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs Police Department arrested one man and currently searching for another after several drugs and guns were seized during a search.

On July 13, Denham Springs Police Department officers with the assistance of the Livingston Parish Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 208 E. Street in Denham Springs.

Officers seized crack cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, a rifle and a pistol as a result of the search warrant.

Officers also arrested 24-year-old Gregory Gabriel on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangers substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives are still attempting to locate 41-year-old Lorenzo Kinchen who is wanted for drug possession and distribution charges, along with charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Kinchen is urged to contact the Denham Springs Police Department.