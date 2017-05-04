Denham Springs neighborhood says water has 'nowhere to go'

DENHAM SPRINGS - A slope behind homes in Livingston Parish has been catching water for years. The only problem is, there's nowhere for the water to go.

Mae Callahan says she's lived along Tuck Lane in her Denham Springs home for about 17 years. Over time the situation has gotten worse and worse. The bottom of her tool shed is rotting from the sitting water. Monday morning, the water came up her yard nearly 15 feet. Whenever this happens, it brings debris and trash from other parts of the neighborhood to her yard.

"Everything comes, paint cans, spray cans, you name it," said Callahan.

Following a storm, Callahan says she's in her yard cleaning up the mess and throwing away the trash. It's a cycle that's she says has been going on for too long.

Callahan says she's asked for help, calling Gravity Drainage District One multiple times.

Thursday, 2 On Your Side called Gravity Drainage and heard back. A representative visited the neighborhood today and says it's working with an engineer to determine if the flooded area is a servitude. If it is, a solution can be worked out, but if it's not the Homeowner's Association will have to give Gravity Drainage permission to work in the area. Gravity Drainage says there is a culvert at one end of the slope, but it might be too small to handle the water capacity.

"If they would just fix this, we would be fine," said Callahan.