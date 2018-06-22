90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Denham Springs man killed in overnight crash on I-55

2 hours 33 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, June 22 2018 Jun 22, 2018 June 22, 2018 12:48 PM June 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

INDEPENDENCE - A man from Livingston Parish has died after a crash on I-55 in Tangipahoa Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-55 near LA 40 in Independence.

Police say 32-year-old Bradley Bozeman was driving northbound on the interstate when his pickup left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Bozeman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers have yet to determine what caused Bozeman's vehicle to exit the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days