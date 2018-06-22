Denham Springs man killed in overnight crash on I-55

INDEPENDENCE - A man from Livingston Parish has died after a crash on I-55 in Tangipahoa Thursday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on I-55 near LA 40 in Independence.

Police say 32-year-old Bradley Bozeman was driving northbound on the interstate when his pickup left the roadway and crashed into a tree. Bozeman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers have yet to determine what caused Bozeman's vehicle to exit the roadway.

The crash remains under investigation.