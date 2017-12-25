39°
Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man found after reported missing Christmas morning
UPDATE: Mark Baker has been located and is in good condition, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
DENHAM SPRINGS – The sheriff's department issued a missing persons advisory for a 54-year-old man early Christmas morning.
Mark Baker has not been seen since Christmas Eve. He was last seen at his home on Heritage Drive, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1.
**********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Huge flames burn through Baton Rouge home Monday
-
Thousands of shoppers flock to Mall of LA for last-minute deals
-
Local business gives back to Army Veteran this Christmas season
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preps for Christmas, expects to feed 100,000...
-
Law enforcement teams up with community leaders at Christmas event for local...