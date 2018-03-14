Denham Springs man facing more than 100 counts of child pornography

DENHAM SPRINGS- A man arrested Wednesday has been accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

According to Louisiana State Police, an investigation into 56-year-old Jesse Sloane II, of Denham Springs, began in January when detectives conducted proactive investigations online to combat human trafficking and the sharing of child pornography.

During the course of their investigations, Sloane shared a video of known child pornography with investigators.

LSP executed a search warrant at Sloane's residence on Mar. 14 with the assistance of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Denham Springs Police Department.

Sloane was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for 130 counts of child pornography and 1 count of distributing child pornography (under the age of 13).

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.