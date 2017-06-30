89°
Denham Springs man dies in crash on I-55 in Ponchatoula

June 30, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

PONCHATOULA – A Denham Springs man was killed during a crash on Interstate 55, southbound, near LA 22, in Ponchatoula early Friday morning. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Alexander James Breaux of Denham Springs. 

State Police say the crash occurred as Breaux was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado on the interstate in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, Breaux's truck crashed into the back of a 2015 Freightliner driven by 32-year-old Gregory Wilson. After the initial impact, Breaux's truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch, before striking a chain-link fence. 

Breaux's truck came to rest in the fence line and became engulfed in flames. According to State Police, Breaux was trapped inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Wilson was not injured.

According to Louisiana State Police, alcohol is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. 

Wilson submitted a breath sample which showed no amount of alcohol present. The crash still remains under investigation.  

