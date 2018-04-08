Latest Weather Blog
Denham Springs man crashes stolen vehicle into residence, tries to run from officers
BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Sunday morning has been accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a house.
Booking records show that 20-year-old Blake Jeane of Denham Springs was driving a white GMC Yukon along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Sunday morning just before 4 o'clock. Authorities say Jeane swerved across multiple lanes and nearly hit another vehicle.
When officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Jeane refused to stop, and eventually crashed the vehicle into a residence on Parkwood Avenue.
According to the affidavit, Jeane would not exit the vehicle following the crash. When he finally did, he attempted to flee on foot. Authorities were able to detain him and found him to be in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as several Lortab pills.
Further investigation confirmed that the GMC Yukon had been stolen.
Jeane was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with reckless operation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, possession of Schedule II drugs, and flight from an officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day