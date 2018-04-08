Denham Springs man crashes stolen vehicle into residence, tries to run from officers

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Sunday morning has been accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a house.

Booking records show that 20-year-old Blake Jeane of Denham Springs was driving a white GMC Yukon along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard early Sunday morning just before 4 o'clock. Authorities say Jeane swerved across multiple lanes and nearly hit another vehicle.

When officials attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Jeane refused to stop, and eventually crashed the vehicle into a residence on Parkwood Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Jeane would not exit the vehicle following the crash. When he finally did, he attempted to flee on foot. Authorities were able to detain him and found him to be in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as several Lortab pills.

Further investigation confirmed that the GMC Yukon had been stolen.

Jeane was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with reckless operation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, possession of Schedule II drugs, and flight from an officer.