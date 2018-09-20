80°
Denham Springs man charged with possession of child porn, drugs

Thursday, September 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - State police have arrested a Livingston Parish man after police say they found videos and images depicting child pornography on his phone.

Louisiana State Police announced 28-year-old Jessie Sibley was arrested Wednesday. Investigators say they found the media on his phone after obtaining a search warrant as part of an FBI investigation. Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his home.

Sibley was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on charges including possession of pornography involving juveniles (11 counts), distribution of pornography involving juveniles (1 count), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

