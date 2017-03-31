Denham Springs man accused of distribution of sex abuse images of children

BATON ROUGE – Attorney General Jeff Landry says two men in Louisiana were arrested this week on child exploitation charges.

“I have an unwavering commitment to protect our children from sexual exploitation,” Landry said. “My office will continue to use all the resources possible to bring child predators to justice.”

John Salpietra, 24, of Denham Springs was arrested on two counts of distribution of sexual abuse images and/or videos of children. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Prison.

Chris Rome, 31, of Picayune, Miss. Was arrested in Slidell and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was booked into the Slidell City Jail.

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.