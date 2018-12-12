Denham Springs homeowners apply for federal flood relief

DENHAM SPRINGS - City officials in Denham Springs are taking steps to get homeowners federal dollars. The money would be put toward either lifting or buying out houses to prevent future flooding.

“The whole idea is to eliminate as many homes that could possibly flood, so that FEMA doesn't have to pay out any more losses,” said Mayor Gerard Landry.

Landry says this is the first time they're taking advantage of the Hazard Mitigation Assistance program, administered through FEMA.

“We found out we can do it on our own, so that’s why we're doing it this way,” he said.

The annual grant would provide $1,636,118 to those who have flood more than once. This year, 10 homeowners are applying. Eight are looking to elevate their homes, two are looking for a buyout.

City Council approved the applications during their Tuesday night meeting. The applications will now go to FEMA. Mayor Landry says they could get results on who was accepted by May.

Some of the homeowners may have to match the funds. That depends on the how often, and how badly they flood. That amount ranges from 10 percent to 25 percent of the cost.