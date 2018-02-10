Denham Springs High Wind Ensemble to perform at Carnegie Hall

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Denham Springs High School Band are set to make the trip of a lifetime to play at world famous, Carnegie Hall.

The yellow jackets are one of just three schools from across the country invited to participate in the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Wind Ensemble Invitational.

"It's sort of not registered yet," junior Madison Williams, said.

Dozens of band students will take the famous stage Monday morning. This gig is one they are ready for.

"I think that our band is gonna do great," Williams said. "We've prepared for it."

Members of the wind ensemble program say they aren't nervous, but understand the amazing opportunity ahead of them.

“I'm absolutely ecstatic to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience," senior Kevin Wilson, said.

Dr. Andrew Hunter will lead his students into the hallowed hall. When they aren't playing he hopes they take in the moment.

"The premier groups in the world still play at Carnegie Hall," Hunter said. "That's not an honor that we take lightly."