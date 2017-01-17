Denham Springs High School to receive donations for welding program

LIVINGSTON – Students in the Denham Springs High School welding program will get nearly $30,000 worth of welding supplies donated to them by Airgas, Inc. and the American Welding Society.

According to school officials, Airgas, Inc. is donating supplies to the program, including helmets, gloves, coveralls, face shields, safety glasses, grip pliers, channel locks, wire brushes, rods and plasma cutting machine. The Mobile section of the American Welding Society is donating $1,500 to purchase additional supplies.

The American Welding Society District 9 Director Mike Skiles said that he became aware of the need for more supplies at Denham Springs High School from his grandson, who is in the school's welding program.

"He was excited about getting back into the school after the holidays, but then came home disappointed that the school didn't have the welding supplies it needed for the students to really do the projects they wanted to do," Skiles said. "That's when I made a few calls, and before I knew it, the needed materials were on their way to Denham Springs."

Skiles said that the companies want to make sure that students have what they need to weld for possible future career paths.

"Learning how to weld and exploring the many career options in this industry is important for many of these students. We want to do what we can to make sure they have the tools necessary to learn the skill and to be prepared for advancing their career," Skiles said.

The American Welding Society will present their monetary gift to the school on Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. and the donation of supplies from Airgas will be presented at the same time on Jan. 20.