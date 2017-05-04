Denham Springs High School assistant football coach dies suddenly

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High School Assistant Football Coach, Joey Chustz, died on Wednesday, leaving a community in disbelief.

Instead of the usual hustle and bustle, the football field remains quiet.

"It's not something you expect at all," student Carl St. Cyr said. "You're really at a loss for words."

Bouquets of roses replace footballs as the Denham Springs High School community mourns the loss of Chustz.

"It's a loss for what our kids are going to miss here and to me personally, I've lost a friend," Denham Springs Principal Kelly Jones said.

Chustz graduated from Denham Springs High School with honors, was named an All American player at Louisiana Tech and then returned back to Denham Springs to coach.

"Obviously he was a great football wise but he was a better man, he taught you life lessons that you would never forget," St. Cyr said.

Head Football Coach William Conides said that Chustz was someone who was a pleasure to be around.

"He was one of those human beings that you grow attached to right from beginning, from the start, I feel like I've known the guy for years now. Just a tremendous person and someone that everyone enjoyed being around," Conides said.

Chustz died from natural causes.