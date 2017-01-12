76°
Denham Springs flood debris pickup to begin Jan. 23

DENHAM SPRINGS – The City of Denham Springs will begin final flood-debris pickup on Jan. 23.

The city is asking for all debris, including furniture, drywall and other flood-damaged items, to be placed curbside by Jan. 22.

Appliances and electronics are excluded from the pickup and homeowners are responsible for removing their own construction debris. City officials ask residents not to place debris in the ditches, as it will impact drainage.

In order for debris to be picked up on private property, a Right of Entry form needs to be on file by 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. Residents can get the form at City Hall or on the city website here. Residents can also call City Hall at 665-8121 to have a form mailed to them.

