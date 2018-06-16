Denham Springs couple caught transporting 25 illegal immigrants on I-10

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish couple has been arrested in southwest Louisiana after state police allegedly caught them transporting 25 undocumented immigrants.

State police pulled over Nicholas and Stephanie Harris on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish Thursday night. Troopers reportedly saw the two, driving separate SUV's, each commit separate traffic violations between Sulfur and Westlake.

When police pulled the two over, they found a total of 25 undocumented immigrants inside the vehicles, including two unaccompanied minors. Troopers believe these victims were being transported through a human smuggling operation where they would be forced into debt bondage.

LSP arrested the pair, both from Livingston Parish, and charged them with improper lane usage, human trafficking, and human trafficking of a juvenile. They were later booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on bonds of $376,000.

State Police say that the US Border Patrol took custody of the illegal aliens and placed the juveniles into protective custody. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Louisiana State Police Special Investigations Unit also assisted.