Dems want Trump to reverse gun blueprint ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to reverse an administration decision to allow a Texas company to make blueprints for a 3D-printed gun available online.

Democratic senators said at a news conference that Trump has the power to stop the company from making downloadable plans available online. A settlement reached this summer takes effect Wednesday.

Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey said: "Donald Trump will be totally responsible for every downloadable, plastic AR-15 (gun) that will be roaming the streets of our country if he does not act today" to stop it.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said if Trump fails to act, "blood is going to be on his hands."

Eights states have sued to block the settlement, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons that fire real bullets threaten public safety.