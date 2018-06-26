95°
Dems seek breakdown of separating families cost

Source: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic members of Congress are asking the Trump administration to provide a detailed breakdown of expenses incurred in separating immigrant children from their parents.

The administration's zero-tolerance policy resulted in thousands of unlawful immigrants being taken into federal custody. Children that accompanied them were sent to facilities operated by the Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 80 Democrats signed onto a letter from Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois seeking the amount of money spent transporting the children to detention centers and the amount agencies are paying in rent and other expenses.

They also are asking for an estimated cost of reuniting families. They call the separations "immoral" and a "harmful misuse of taxpayer funds."

They say taxpayers deserve a complete accounting of how much of their money was spent. They're seeking a response by July 6.

