Democrats tag 'most troublesome' Trump picks

1 hour 45 minutes ago January 04, 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04 2017 January 04, 2017 7:00 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats have identified eight of President-elect Donald Trump's "most troublesome" Cabinet picks and are hoping for fair hearings on those nominees.

Those potential nominees are Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, Tom Price for secretary of Health and Human Services, Steven Mnuchin for Treasury secretary, Scott Pruitt for administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Mick Mulvaney for director of the Office of Management and Budget, Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Betsy DeVos for education secretary and Andrew Puzder for labor secretary.

Missing from the list are Trump choices who are expected to have an easy time winning Senate confirmation, such as James Mattis for defense secretary and John Kelly for Homeland Security.

Schumer says a "fair hearing" means at least two days, and says all of the paperwork on the nominee's background, tax returns and other disclosures must be in.

