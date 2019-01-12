64°
Democrats challenge Trump, GOP to end shutdown

Saturday, January 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Reuters
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are using their weekly radio address to challenge President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leaders to reopen the government and sit down to discuss border security measures that "we can all get behind."
  
Rep. Scott Peters of California says Democrats want to strengthen security along the U.S.-Mexico border, but not in the way the president does, with what Peters calls "a wall that is never going to be built."
  
Peters favors "smart approaches" that might include radar and sensors, drones with cameras, high-tech ways of detecting tunnels, and physical barriers such as levees or fences where it makes sense.
  
He says Democrats don't support a wall costing billions of dollars that will, in his words, "destroy sensitive lands, take private property, and can be tunneled under, climbed over or cut through."
  
To Peters, "that's not border security. That's borderline crazy."
