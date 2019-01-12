64°
Latest Weather Blog
Democrats challenge Trump, GOP to end shutdown
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are using their weekly radio address to challenge President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leaders to reopen the government and sit down to discuss border security measures that "we can all get behind."
Rep. Scott Peters of California says Democrats want to strengthen security along the U.S.-Mexico border, but not in the way the president does, with what Peters calls "a wall that is never going to be built."
Peters favors "smart approaches" that might include radar and sensors, drones with cameras, high-tech ways of detecting tunnels, and physical barriers such as levees or fences where it makes sense.
He says Democrats don't support a wall costing billions of dollars that will, in his words, "destroy sensitive lands, take private property, and can be tunneled under, climbed over or cut through."
To Peters, "that's not border security. That's borderline crazy."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Take a swing: Topgolf Baton Rouge location opens Friday
-
Family still searching for missing Baker woman
-
Local business owner teaching students basic automotive skills
-
After announcing layoffs, Georgia-Pacific says it can't pursue lucrative tax breaks
-
Evidence mounts against fired property manager accused of running bogus assisted living...