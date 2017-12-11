52°
Democratic candidate announces in Louisiana's 6th District

Monday, December 11 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - A Democratic land surveyor says he will challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Garret Graves for Louisiana's 6th Congressional District seat in next year's election.
  
Justin DeWitt announced his candidacy Monday to represent the Baton Rouge-based district, saying that the 2016 flooding that swamped the region persuaded him to run for Congress. DeWitt, whose home flooded, says the nation's disaster response system doesn't work for victims, and he wants to push for changes.
  
DeWitt's announcement also cites the need to improve traffic flow and lessen congestion in the region.
  
Graves, a former state coastal official, is in his second term representing the district. The election will be held Nov. 6.
