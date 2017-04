Democracy Prep announces late start due to weather

Photo: New Schools for Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Democracy Prep has announced it will have a delayed start on Monday due to the threat of severe weather Sunday night.

The school attributed the late start to an abundance of caution in respect to the severe weather threats. Buses will be running at 7 a.m. and classes are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

No other East Baton Rouge Parish schools have announced late starts or cancellations at this time.