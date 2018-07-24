Demi Lovato hospitalized after suspected overdose

File Image

NEW YORK - Demi Lovato has been transported to a Los Angeles area hospital and is in stable condition after a suspected overdose, according to a source for People magazine.

Lovato is being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, multiple sources told ABC News.

A 25-year-old woman was transported from a Los Angeles home listed as the residence for Demi Lovato to an area hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The condition of the female is unknown, but officials confirm the call was medical-related.

