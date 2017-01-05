DEMCO: Felicianas will have power restored Wednesday night

ST. FRANCISVILLE- Work crews lined both sides of State Highway 66 near Bayou Sara Wednesday evening repairing broken power lines strung through dense forests. It's the third day of repairs from Monday's windstorm that at one point left tens of thousands in the dark.

"The lines that we serve there are in hilly terrain with lots of valleys and they provide power to folks in rural areas," said David Latona with DEMCO.

Only a few hundred households were still out power Wednesday afternoon. Latona said all power should be restored sometime Wednesday night.

Residents in the area said the number of trees knocked down in the storm was higher than usual. Latona said some power lines in the area run through valleys where a number of trees fell on them from high in the hills.