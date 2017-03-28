Dem says Nunes should step down from intel panel

WASHINGTON - Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., a member of the House intelligence committee, is calling on Chairman Devin Nunes to step down from the panel.



Speier had already said Nunes should recuse himself from the panel's Russia investigation. On Tuesday, she told CNN that Nunes should go farther.



She said: "I'm asking for him to step down in the interest of our integrity."



Nunes has acknowledged reviewing information on the White House grounds a day before he told reporters that Trump and his associates may have been caught up in "incidental" federal monitoring of foreign targets.



Speier said that Nunes' actions raise questions about whether the House committee's investigation can be unbiased and independent.



"If you become a White House whisperer, you are not independent," she said.