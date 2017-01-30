55°
Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues"
WASHINGTON - Delta airlines says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected, following a systems outage Sunday.
Delta flights have started taking off again and a ground stop has been lifted.
The airline says a waiver has been issued for travel that was scheduled for yesterday and today, for rebooking by Feb. 3.
