Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues"

January 30, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Delta airlines says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected, following a systems outage Sunday.

Delta flights have started taking off again and a ground stop has been lifted.

The airline says a waiver has been issued for travel that was scheduled for yesterday and today, for rebooking by Feb. 3.

