Delta to add flights from New Orleans to Boston in 2018

1 hour 24 minutes 6 seconds ago July 08, 2017 Jul 8, 2017 Saturday, July 08 2017 July 08, 2017 12:57 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Delta Airlines has announced plans to add seasonal, non-stop routes between New Orleans and Boston.
  
Flights are slated to depart on Saturdays and Sundays between Feb. 10 and April 1, 2018.
  
According to a news release, the goal is to meet "strong leisure demand."
  
JetBlue currently offers the only other departure from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans to Logan International Airport in Boston.

