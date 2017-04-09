64°
Delta says 150 more flights canceled as storm effects linger

2 hours 5 minutes 18 seconds ago April 09, 2017 Apr 9, 2017 Sunday, April 09 2017 April 09, 2017 9:10 PM in News
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Delta Air Lines said it canceled another 150 flights on Sunday as it tries to get back on schedule after severe thunderstorms that disrupted flights into and out of its hub in Atlanta.

Delta said Sunday afternoon that its operations are stabilizing, but there aren't enough crews available to staff its flights, in part because of federal regulations on rest for crews. Delta advised travelers to check its website and mobile app because more flights may be canceled. It's offering waivers to help people rebook their flights without charge.

The airline canceled more than 3,000 flights this week as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast. It canceled another 275 flights Saturday morning.

