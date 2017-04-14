81°
Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

1 hour 12 minutes 59 seconds ago April 14, 2017 Apr 14, 2017 Friday, April 14 2017 April 14, 2017 1:36 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ATLANTA - Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight.

In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

