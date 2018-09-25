Delta fixes 'technology issue,' flights no longer grounded

UPDATE: Delta Air Lines says its IT systems have been restored and flights are no longer grounded due to the technology problem.

On Tuesday evening, Delta Air Lines says it has grounded flights as it works to address a 'technology issue.'

"We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible," the airline said in a statement. "There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air."

In a Twitter post, Delta said the ground stop applied to domestic U.S. flights, but that international flights "are still going."

Specifics regarding the tech issue were not given.