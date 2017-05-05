62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Delta apologizes after California family booted from flight

2 hours 1 minute 49 seconds ago May 05, 2017 May 5, 2017 Friday, May 05 2017 May 05, 2017 7:45 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats.

A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday and added to the list of recent encounters on airlines that have gone viral, including the dragging of a bloodied passenger off a United Express plane.

Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV in Los Angeles that they were returning from Maui, Hawaii with their two toddlers. They wanted to put one of the children in a seat they had bought for their 18-year-old son, who instead flew home on an earlier flight.

Delta's website says tickets cannot be transferred.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days