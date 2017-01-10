Deliberations begin today

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The same federal jury that convicted white supremacist Dylann Roof of killing nine black people at a Bible study in 2015 must now decide his fate.



The government rested its case against Roof on Monday after emotional testimony from survivors and relatives of the victims.



Roof represented himself in the penalty phase and made no effort to seek mercy or express remorse.



Deliberations will begin Tuesday.