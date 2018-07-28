87°
Delgado's new campus to open in August
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Delgado Community College is expanding.
Its new campus in Avondale will open in August. The campus will house a number of Delgado training programs geared at preparing students for jobs in industries based on the Mississippi River and in Jefferson Parish west of the Huey P. Long Bridge.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the Delgado River City Site and Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center will be located at the Churchill Technology & Business Park in Avondale. The $27.3 million site is next to the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission offices and the Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy.
According to a news release, the new campus was funded with state, federal and private sources.
The campus will open in time for the start of Delgado's fall semester, which begins Aug. 18.
