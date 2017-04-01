Delgado counselor accused of offering tuition break for sex

Image: The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - A Delgado Community College admissions counselor has been arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favors from a student in return for reducing her tuition.



Rashad Harold was arrested Thursday on one count of misdemeanor sexual battery. The New Orleans Advocate reports a magistrate judge set the 36-year-old's bail at $5,000. He is due back in court on Tuesday.



The victim, who had just started her first semester at Delgado, said the alleged incident occurred in Harold's office March 3. She says she went there to check the status of her application.



She told police she was initially in shock and didn't know how to process the alleged assault, but that she eventually reported the incident to the college's police department. New Orleans Police were notified March 17.