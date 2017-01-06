Delays remain but lanes opened after deadly interstate crash this morning

UPDATE: All lanes have opened on I-110 at Government after a morning crash; but delays remain. The on-ramp to I-110 northbound from I-10 eastbound is also open. Congestion is from I-10 westbound at College. Monitor traffic flow here.

BATON ROUGE - Commuters may want to take an alternate route Friday morning as I-110 northbound is closed due to a major accident involving several cars and an 18-wheeler. The delay from this incident has reached College Drive on I-10 westbound.

The ramp from I-10 eastbound to I-110 northbound is closed. Traffic on I-10 westbound can get to I-110 northbound, but must exit at Government Street. The I-110 southbound exit at Government is also closed.

