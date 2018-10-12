69°
Delayed start times for some Ascension schools due to Sunshine Bridge closure

3 hours 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 October 12, 2018 4:50 PM October 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: DOTD

ASCENSION PARISH - A number of schools in Ascension Parish will get off to a late start next week as the district attempts to plan around the unexpected closure of the Sunshine Bridge.

According to the Ascension Parish School District, Ascension Head Start, Donaldsonville Primary, Lowery Elementary, Lowery Middle and Donaldsonville High schools will have a one-hour delayed start time with regular dismissal times when students return from Fall Break on Wednesday.

Students in programs across the Mississippi River, such as APPLe Digital Academy, ABC Pelican, the Choice Program and Early College Option, will receive updates on transportation from program principals.

The scheduling shake-up is due to damage sustained to the bridge early Friday morning when a barge carrying a crane ran into the structure. There's still no word on when the bridge might reopen.

