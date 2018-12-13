58°
Del Monte recalls Fiesta Corn due to 'under processing'

Thursday, December 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Del Monte Foods Inc

Del Monte Foods Inc. is recalling one of their products due to under processing.

The company is recalling 64,242 cases of Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red and Green Peppers. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the under processed could lead to life-threatening illnesses if consumed. 

The FDA said, there have been no reports of illness associated with these products at this time.

The 15.25-ounce cans have a UPC number of 24000 02770. The "best if used by" dates include:

-August 14, 2021

-August 15, 2021

-August 16, 2021

-Sept 3, 2021

-Sept 4, 2021

-Sept 5, 2021

-Sept 6, 2021

-Sept 22, 2021

-Sept 23, 2021

The products were shipped to multiple locations in 25 states including Louisiana.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time or by clicking here.

