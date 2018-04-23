Defense rests; Cosby doesn't testify

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's lawyers have rested their case at his sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old comedian did not take the stand in his own defense. He didn't testify at his first trial, either. That one ended in a hung jury last year.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his house near Philadelphia in 2004. He says it was consensual.

Jurors heard from 25 witnesses in 10 days of testimony. Cosby's lawyers called 10 of those witnesses, including a former colleague of accuser Andrea Constand who says Constand spoke of framing a high-profile person so she could sue and get money.

Prosecutors called five other women who say Cosby drugged and molested them, too.