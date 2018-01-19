54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Defense: McKnight killing self-defense. Prosecutor: not so

3 hours 16 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2018 Jan 19, 2018 January 19, 2018 11:21 AM January 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
GRETNA- Attorneys have made their opening statements in the trial of the man who fatally shot former NFL player Joe McKnight.
  
Defense attorneys say 56-year-old Ronald Gasser fired in self-defense when McKnight approached his car after a traffic confrontation in December 2016.
  
Prosecutors say Gasser falsely claimed McKnight tried to lunge into Gasser's car when it was stopped at a traffic light. They say physical evidence indicates he made no such aggressive move.
  
Gasser is charged with second-degree murder.
  
Defense attorney Matthew Goetz claims Gasser was jailed amid political pressure for an arrest of a white man who had shot a popular black athlete. Goetz said the shooting happened in a year of racial unrest in American cities.
  
The trial resumed Friday after two days of weather-related delays.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days