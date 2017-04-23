Defense attorney gets 30 months in prison for tax evasion

62°
April 23, 2017
NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana criminal defense attorney has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for failing to pay approximately $1 million in income and employment taxes, including interest and penalties.

The Justice Department said in a statement that 66-year-old Michael Thiel, of Baton Rouge, used trusts to conceal his income and assets and evade his tax obligations over a decade-long period that started in 2003.

Prosecutors said Thiel used a phony lease agreement to conceal his purchase and ownership of a home for $435,000.

Thiel pleaded guilty in December to tax evasion. A judge handed down his prison sentence Wednesday and ordered him to pay nearly $1 million in restitution to the IRS.

Thiel had a law practice based in Hammond.

