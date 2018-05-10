Latest Weather Blog
Defense argues alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe may have been insane
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A defense attorney says a Louisiana man charged with killing three men and wounding a fourth may have been insane at the time of last year's string of shootings.
In a court filing Monday, one of Ryan Sharpe's lawyers asked a judge in Baton Rouge to order a mental examination for the suspect in the killings.
The attorney, Brent Stockstill, questions Sharpe's ability to assist in his defense.
The four shootings happened in a rural area north of Baton Rouge and left residents on edge for weeks. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press last year that Sharpe wasn't a suspect until he called the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office and identified himself as the killer.
The official spoke only on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
