Defendants get life in prison in teen football hero's death

1 hour 57 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - One defendant has received a life sentence and two co-defendants have been given prison terms of more than 100 years each for their roles in the 2015 death of a teenage football player who shielded friends from gunfire.
  
Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword sentenced Christopher Drone Bassett to life plus 35 years on Friday. Sword sentenced Richard Gregory Williams III to 143 years and Kipling Deshawn Colbert to 109 years.
  
The sentences for Colbert and Williams include time given for charges not directly related to Dobson's death. It wasn't immediately clear how much time was given for each charge.
  
A jury convicted Bassett of first-degree murder on Dec. 14 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson. Jurors found Williams and Colbert guilty of facilitating the murder.
  
