Defendant in hazing death case refuses to provide cellphone password

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A former Louisiana State University student charged with negligent homicide in the hazing death of a fraternity pledge is refusing to provide prosecutors with his cellphone password.



The Advocate reports prosecutors have filed a motion asking a judge to order 20-year-old Matthew Alexander Naquin to provide the password. But Naquin's lawyers say such an order would violate Naquin's constitutional right against self-incrimination. The motion is set to go before a judge Tuesday.



Naquin is charged in the death of 18-year-old Max Gruver, who died last year after a Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual that required pledges to chug hard liquor.

