Deepwater Horizon settlement to fund $60 million in coastal restoration projects

BATON ROUGE - Thanks to the settlement from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the governor's office says several coastal restoration projects across the state will now be funded.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that $60 million settlement from the Deepwater Horizon disaster, which killed 11 rig workers and spewed millions of gallons of crude oil into the gulf in 2010, will fund 23 projects.

According to a release, projects will be constructed in nine coastal parishes. Edwards said that the oil spill didn't just impact the state's environment and natural resources, but it also "took a toll on our way of life and the recreational opportunities that make Louisiana a true Sportsman’s Paradise."

"The funding provided by this settlement will cover the complete cost of the engineering, design and construction of 23 projects spanning our coast that will directly impact the communities that have been recovering since the spill and we are delighted to see these projects get underway,” Edwards said.

Projects were solicited by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group and then vetted through months of public input in hearings, according to the news release. Of the projects, 17 were submitted by the State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, five by the La. Office of State Parks, and one by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“These projects comprise the full expenditure of the $60 million pot of money dedicated to addressing recreational use losses,” Governor’s Executive Assistant for Coastal Activities, Johnny Bradberry said. “Other post-oil-spill money is, or will be, expended to redress a variety of environmental and economic damages. But I’m pleased our governor cares about all aspects of life in Louisiana and understands the importance of joie de vivre.”