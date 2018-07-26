'Deep Blue' could be largest great white caught on camera

Divers in Mexico had the great opportunity to be in the water with what might have been the largest great white shark caught on camera.

The amazing video was posted by Mauricio Hoyos Padilla, who has nicknamed the shark Deep Blue. The Discovery Channel says Deep Blue could be the largest of its kind ever filmed, ABC News reports.

The video, like many others posted on social media by Padilla, was filmed off the coast of Mexico’s Guadalupe Island. That location has previously been seen on Discovery’s Shark Week show.

Padilla believes the Deep Blue was a pregnant female around 20 feet in length and more than 50 years old. George Burgess, director emeritus of the International Shark Attack File, casts doubt on estimates that the shark was 20 feet, according to ABC.

"It's a very big white shark, obviously. One of the largest that has ever been seen in the water," Burgess told ABC News. "I'm not sure it's 20, I suspect it's a little less than that. Perhaps 18, 19 feet, if I were to guess. The only thing I take umbrage to is that she was pregnant, I'm not sure that she was from what I could see."